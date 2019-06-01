Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Toronto-based writer Carrianne Leung wins $10,000 short fiction prize
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 1, 2019 10:48 pm EDT
HALIFAX — Toronto-based writer Carrianne Leung has won a $10,000 short fiction prize.
The Danuta Gleed literary award recognizes the best first collection of English-language short fiction by a Canadian author.
Leung’s book “That Time I Loved You,” published by HarperCollins Publishers Ltd., is comprised of linked stories set in 1970s’ Scarborough.
Jury members praised it as “an exquisite and original collection” of stories that “tell of love and secrets, racism and violence, and reveal the fragility of belonging and the pain of growing up.”
Runners-up Paige Cooper and Erin Frances Fisher each receive $500 for their books. Cooper’s “Zolitude” is published by A John Metcalf Book, an imprint of Biblioasis, while Fisher’s “That Tiny Life,” comes from House of Anansi Press.
The announcement was made Saturday at the Writers’ Union of Canada’s OnWords conference in Halifax. The award was created in honour of short fiction writer Danuta Gleed, who died in December 1996.