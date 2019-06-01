Suspect in fatal stabbing of Hamilton man celebrating Raptors win arrested

Hamilton police have made an arrest in the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

Dylon Moniz Duarte was picked up by police in the east end of Hamilton on Saturday afternoon and now faces a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of another Hamilton man early Friday morning.

Police say a group of individuals was celebrating the Toronto Raptors win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals in the street outside a home in the area of Sherman Avenue North and Case Street when the suspect pulled up in a red Volkswagen Jetta. He confronted the group about a woman who was with them before pulling out a knife and stabbing one of the men.

As the group attempted to chase down the suspect, the victim staggered into a nearby alleyway and collapsed.

Tyquan Brown was taken to hospital with a “significant stab wound” to his upper body, where he was pronounced dead.

Police recovered the car the suspect used to flee the scene approximately five kilometres from the crime scene near Bayfront Park. A knife was also recovered but police have not said if it is the murder weapon.

Police issued a warrant for their suspect, and arrested the man as he was getting into a taxi on Saturday afternoon. Duarte is scheduled to appear in court Sunday morning in Hamilton.