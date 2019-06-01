Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Second Raptors playoff ticket auction for family of hit-and-run victim
by News Staff
Posted Jun 1, 2019 4:46 pm EDT
Radiul Chowdhury, 4, with family. GOFUNDME.COM
Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment is holding a second auction to raise money for the family of a four-year-old who was the victim of a hit-and-run last Sunday.
Radiul Chowdhury remains in hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a motorcycle in the city’s east end last weekend. The boy’s father, Ruhul Chowdhury, works for MLSE.
A 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, are both facing charges in connection with the case.
The first auction, for tickets to Game 1 of the NBA Finals, raised over $30,000 including a $10,000 bid from Paramount Fine Foods CEO Mohamad Fakih, who donated his five-figure bid despite losing out on the much sought after tickets.
Fakih has also bid $6,500 for the second set of tickets and has once again pledged to make a donation of a similar amount if he is outbid.
The tickets are in section 106, row 13, seats 5-6 and MLSE says they have an estimated market value of $6,500.
I love that Paramount foods guy.
The food at his restaurants is really good, too