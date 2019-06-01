Second Raptors playoff ticket auction for family of hit-and-run victim

Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment is holding a second auction to raise money for the family of a four-year-old who was the victim of a hit-and-run last Sunday.

Radiul Chowdhury remains in hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a motorcycle in the city’s east end last weekend. The boy’s father, Ruhul Chowdhury, works for MLSE.

A 31-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, are both facing charges in connection with the case.

The first auction, for tickets to Game 1 of the NBA Finals, raised over $30,000 including a $10,000 bid from Paramount Fine Foods CEO Mohamad Fakih, who donated his five-figure bid despite losing out on the much sought after tickets.

Fakih has also bid $6,500 for the second set of tickets and has once again pledged to make a donation of a similar amount if he is outbid.

The tickets are in section 106, row 13, seats 5-6 and MLSE says they have an estimated market value of $6,500.