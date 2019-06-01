Loading articles...

Quebec man facing 10 charges for human trafficking

Last Updated Jun 1, 2019 at 11:20 am EDT

Patrick Raphael Duchard, 29, of Quebec was arrested and charged in a human trafficking investigation. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

Toronto police have arrested a Quebec man for human trafficking and charged him with 10 offences.

Police say between Sept. 2018 and Jan. 2019 a female met a man through a social media application and she was forced into working in the sex trade.

The man also advertised sexual services online and facilitated meetings with clients.

Police arrested the accused in Victoria, B.C. on May 3 and he was brought back to Toronto to answer the charges laid.

Patrick Raphael Duchard, 29, of Quebec, was charged with one count each of:

  • Trafficking in Persons
  • Material Benefit Resulting from Trafficking in Persons
  • Uttering Threats
  • Material Benefit from Sexual Services
  • Exercise Control
  • Advertising Another Person’s Sexual Services
  • Procuring / Recruit Person to Provide Sexual Services for Consideration
  • Uttering Threats
  • Fail to Comply with Recognizance
  • Fail to Comply with Probation

He appeared in court on May 10.

Police say Duchard has ties in Quebec and may be known by the nickname V12. They are concerned there may be other alleged victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

