North Little Rock urges evacuations over flooding fears
by Hannah Grabenstein, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 1, 2019 10:45 am EDT
Connie Sollars stands on the porch of her wet front yard in west Tulsa, Okla., Friday, May 31, 2019. Sollars evacuated but her husband Curtis stayed behind. In northeastern Oklahoma, residents forced from their homes by flooding made plans to return as the Arkansas River recedes. The National Weather Service said Friday the Arkansas River's level at Tulsa has dropped almost 4 feet from Wednesday's crest and will continue to recede through the weekend. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials are knocking on doors in a North Little Rock, Arkansas, neighbourhood and telling residents they should probably leave for higher ground due to the threat of flooding from the Arkansas River.
Officials say in a Facebook post Saturday that they believe the river will back up storm drainage areas and cause roads to become inaccessible for possibly more than a week.
City spokesman Nathan Hamilton says there are about 150 homes in the neighbourhood covered by the evacuation recommendation.
Officials said Friday night that a nearby city levee had been breached and the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning, but it was cancelled when officials later said the levee hadn’t breached and wasn’t in danger of failing. Instead, a containment berm at a riverside petroleum facility had breached.