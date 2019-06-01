Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

There were also two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but again no winners.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 4 will be approximately $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillion prizes.

The Canadian Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.