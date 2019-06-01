Man charged with human trafficking facing 17 additional charges

A man who was arrested earlier this year and charged with 21 human-trafficking related offences is now facing an additional 17 charges.

Police say they began investigating a report of human trafficking in January after a man allegedly used a noxious substance to render a 22-year-old woman unconscious and then “control her.”

Police say he tattooed the woman’s body with his nickname “Sosa” to mark that she was his “property” and forced her to work in the sex trade.

The accused, along with another man teamed up and advertised her in the sex trade on multiple websites including backpage.com, vipfavours.com and leolist.com. They both used deception, intimidation and fear to control her actions.

In addition, investigators say the woman was given drugs in order to keep her awake and to be “at the ready” to work as well as to maintain power and control of her actions and decision making.

The woman was also assaulted and seriously injured as well as threatened with a firearm by both men. They also took all the money she earned from her forced work in the sex trade.

As a result of the investigation, Simon Ho-On, 23, of Toronto. was arrested on Feb. 19 and charged with 21 human-trafficking related offences.

Thereafter, police issued a news release and since then, additional victims and witnesses have come forward.

Ho-On is now facing 17 new charges:

Two counts of Assault

Three counts of Sexual Assault

Voyeurism

Procuring

Exercise Control

Trafficking in persons by recruiting, transporting, and harbouring

Financial and Material benefit resulting from trafficking in persons

Advertise anther persons services

Threaten bodily harm/death

Assault with a weapon

Possession of dangerous weapon

Administer Noxious Substance

Forcible Confinement

Sexual Assault with a Weapon

A photograph of the accused has been released.

Police are concerned there may be more alleged victims and encourage all affected individuals to come forward and report human trafficking occurrences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.