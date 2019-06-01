Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Italy's Mount Etna volcano spews lava in new active phase
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 1, 2019 11:55 am EDT
In this photo taken on Thursday, May 30, 2019 and made available Friday, May 31, 2019 Mount Etna volcano spews lava during an eruption. Mount Etna in Sicily has roared back into spectacular volcanic action from Thursday morning, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava. (AP Photo/Salvatore Allegra)
CATANIA, Italy — Mount Etna, the largest of Italy’s three active volcanoes, is spewing ash and lava once again, but officials say the activity is taking place at its summit and does not pose a risk to people and towns.
Etna began a new phase of eruptions on Thursday as two new cracks in the volcano opened up, sending lava down its flank.
The volcano previously erupted in December. That eruption was linked to an earthquake which caused injuries and extensive damage to buildings on and near the volcano’s slopes.
Eugenio Privitera, the director in Catania of Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, says this eruption is taking place at Etna’s summit and does not pose risks to residents. But he says visitors to Etna must stay away from the summit for their own safety.
