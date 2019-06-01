Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Exhibits, panels, opera, more for Stonewall 50th anniversary
by Deepti Hajela, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 1, 2019 9:00 am EDT
FILE- In this June 26, 1994 file photo, marchers carrying a mile-long rainbow banner up First Avenue past the United Nations in New York City during the Stonewall 25 parade, marking the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. June 2019 Pride Month marks the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall uprising with events that commemorate that moment and its impact through the last five decades. (AP Photo/Eric Miller, File)
NEW YORK — If it’s Pride Month, there’s gotta be a parade. And there will be, in New York City and places around the country and world.
But this year is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement, so there’s also a lot more.
From symposiums to movie screenings, walking tours to art exhibits, and even an opera, a slew of institutions and organizations are filling June with events that commemorate that moment and its impact through the past five decades.
It’s also being used as inspiration for the current generation of activists to keep pushing for the community’s civil rights.