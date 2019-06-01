Loading articles...

Exhibits, panels, opera, more for Stonewall 50th anniversary

FILE- In this June 26, 1994 file photo, marchers carrying a mile-long rainbow banner up First Avenue past the United Nations in New York City during the Stonewall 25 parade, marking the 25th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. June 2019 Pride Month marks the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall uprising with events that commemorate that moment and its impact through the last five decades. (AP Photo/Eric Miller, File)

NEW YORK — If it’s Pride Month, there’s gotta be a parade. And there will be, in New York City and places around the country and world.

But this year is the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that fueled the fire for a global LGBTQ movement, so there’s also a lot more.

From symposiums to movie screenings, walking tours to art exhibits, and even an opera, a slew of institutions and organizations are filling June with events that commemorate that moment and its impact through the past five decades.

It’s also being used as inspiration for the current generation of activists to keep pushing for the community’s civil rights.

Deepti Hajela, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.