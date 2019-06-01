Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
El Salvador's president sworn in, ending 2-party dominance
by Marcos Aleman, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 1, 2019 6:02 pm EDT
El Salvador's incoming President Nayib Bukele, right center, and his wife Gabriela, arrive for his swearing-in ceremony in Plaza Barrios in San Salvador, El Salvador, Saturday, June 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — Youthful businessman Nayib Bukele has assumed the presidency of El Salvador, ending more than a quarter century of two-party dominance in the crime-plagued Central America nation.
Dressed in a blue suit with no tie and accompanied by his wife Gabriela, the 37-year-old former mayor of San Salvador put his left hand on the Bible and swore to fulfil and enforce the laws of the country during his five-year term.
Thousands of Salvadorans in the Gerardo Barrios Plaza in the capital shouted: “Yes, it’s possible! Yes, it’s possible! Nayib president!”
El Salvador “has suffered greatly. It is a country that has had to rebuild; it has had earthquakes and corrupt governments and yet we continue move forward,” Bukele said in his inaugural speech.