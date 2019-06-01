Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Democratic presidential hopefuls to woo California activists
by The Associated Press
Posted Jun 1, 2019 12:11 am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO — Democratic presidential hopefuls have descended on California for a weekend gathering of thousands of party activists.
Fourteen candidates including home state Sen. Kamala Harris and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders are set to speak at the California Democratic Party’s annual gathering. They’re seeking to shore up support ahead of the state’s delegate-rich primary, planned for 2020 on Super Tuesday. That’s an earlier primary than in recent presidential cycles, a move California made with the hope it would give the state more sway in picking the Democratic nominee.
Candidates will deliver speeches to a mass audience on Saturday and Sunday and attended smaller meet-and-greets.
Presidential contenders typically see California as a key state to raise money. Party leaders say they hope the earlier primary will expand candidates’ focus on voter engagement.