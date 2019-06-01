Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
CP NewsAlert: Amber Alert issued for three children in Fox Creek, Alta.
by The Canadian Press
Posted Jun 1, 2019 7:47 am EDT
FOX CREEK, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta have issued an Amber Alert for three young children they believe were abducted by their mother early this morning.
Police believe four-year-old Isabella Darnel, three-year-old Elijah Darnel and nine-month-old Arlo Darnel were taken from their home in Fox Creek.
All three have blonde hair and blue eyes and Isabella was wearing a purple nighty with peach pajama pants.
Police believe the children were taken by their mother Charmaine Darnel, who is described as five-foot-eight and 230 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.
They were last seen leaving a residence in Fox Creek driving a 2014, medium grey Dodge Ram pickup truck with Alberta licence plate BWZ 8645.
The vehicle was last seen leaving Fox Creek, heading south toward Edmonton.
Fox Creek is about 260 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
Police ask that anyone who spots the suspect contact the RCMP at Fox Creek at 780-622-3740 or call 911 if they have any information.
The Canadian Press
