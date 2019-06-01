Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Arrest in 43-year-old murder case stuns Wisconsin town
by Ivan Moreno, The Associated Press
Posted Jun 1, 2019 9:26 am EDT
In this 1976 police sketch provided by the Marinette County Sheriff's Office is the initial police sketch of a suspect shortly after the 1976 murders of David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys. Prosecutors said they used DNA and genetic genealogy to connect Raymand Vannieuwenhoven to the killings 43 years ago of the young couple. Vannieuwenhoven, 82, a widower and father of five grown children had lived quietly for two decades among the 800 residents of Lakewood, a northern Wisconsin town about 25 miles southwest from the site of the murders. Now he was being held on a $1 million bond. (Marinette County Sheriff via AP)
LAKEWOOD, Wis. — The news of his neighbour’s arrest hit Wayne Sankey like a thunderbolt.
It was too much to believe: The text message from Sankey’s friend said his next-door neighbour — the helpful, 82-year-old handyman with a gravelly voice — had been arrested and authorities were saying he was a cold-blooded killer.
Investigators said they used genetic genealogy to connect Raymand Vannieuwenhoven (van-EE’-ven-HOO’-ven) to the killings 43 years ago of a young couple, David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys.
The widower and father of five grown children had lived quietly for two decades among the 800 residents of Lakewood, a northern Wisconsin town about 25 miles southwest from the site of the murders. Now he was being held on a $1 million bond.
He had lived in plain sight, yet outside detectives’ radar.