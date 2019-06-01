Arrest in 43-year-old murder case stuns Wisconsin town

LAKEWOOD, Wis. — The news of his neighbour’s arrest hit Wayne Sankey like a thunderbolt.

It was too much to believe: The text message from Sankey’s friend said his next-door neighbour — the helpful, 82-year-old handyman with a gravelly voice — had been arrested and authorities were saying he was a cold-blooded killer.

Investigators said they used genetic genealogy to connect Raymand Vannieuwenhoven (van-EE’-ven-HOO’-ven) to the killings 43 years ago of a young couple, David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys.

The widower and father of five grown children had lived quietly for two decades among the 800 residents of Lakewood, a northern Wisconsin town about 25 miles southwest from the site of the murders. Now he was being held on a $1 million bond.

He had lived in plain sight, yet outside detectives’ radar.

Ivan Moreno, The Associated Press







