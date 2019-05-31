Loading articles...

Woman killed in 3 car crash in Mississauga

Last Updated May 31, 2019 at 9:23 pm EDT

A 44-year-old woman died of injuries sustained in a three vehicle crash in Mississauga. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

A 44-year-old woman is dead following a three vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Dundas Street and Glen Erin Drive around 6:45 p.m. Friday.

A woman was initially transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but police say she later died of her injuries.

Four other people from the three vehicles were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

