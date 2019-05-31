Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Unions launch hotline for actors and performers to report harassment
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 31, 2019 9:00 am EDT
TORONTO — The unions representing Canada’s performers and directors are launching a hotline for artists to report incidents of sexual harassment or violence.
ACTRA and the Directors Guild of Canada say the line will offer support from human resources company Morneau Shepell.
The organizations say members can call 24-7 to report workplace-related harassment and access resources such as confidential counselling.
They say the joint initiative is part of the Canadian entertainment industry’s response to the recent flood of sexual misconduct allegations.
In March, ACTRA and the directors guild were among several organizations who signed on to Canadian Creative Industries Code of Conduct.
The code calls on signatories to “encourage good-faith reporting and timely investigation.”
The Canadian Press
