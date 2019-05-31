Torontonians don't think the TTC is keeping up with population growth: poll

44 per cent of those asked said the TTC provided "somewhat good value" for service.

A strong majority of transit riders do not think Toronto’s transpiration system is keeping up with the city’s ever-growing population.

In a new Forum Research poll, just one third of respondents said the city’s existing network of subways, buses and streetcars is enough to get people to work and school on time.

Though the TTC leads the way in perceived frequency of service compared to other Canadian cities, the poll found transit riders here are also the least satisfied with the TTC’s overall performance.

When it came to value for service, 44 per cent of those asked said the TTC provided “somewhat good value” for service while only 22 per cent called it a very good value.

But it seems transit riders find ‘Toronto the good’ is not so great when it comes to common courtesy. Compared to commuters in big cities across the country, Torontonians were least likely say to other riders were courteous – Calgary topped the list at 79 per cent saying riders were either very courteous or somewhat courteous while Toronto clocked in at 69 per cent.

“Overall, riders are fairly pleased with the service they’re receiving,” Dr. Lorne Bozinoff, president of Forum Research, said in a statement.

“But a note of concern should be raised that half (or more) of all transit riders in each of these cities think enough isn’t being done to accommodate future growth. However, a majority feels they are receiving good value for their money, so while there are clearly pain points in each city, there are also positive features, as well.”

The poll was conducting through interactive voice response telephone survey of 1936 randomly selected transit users in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver, and Montreal, 16 years of age or older. The poll was conducted May 24 to May 27. Results based on the total sample are considered accurate +/- 2.23%, 19 times out of 20, measured as the average deviation across all response categories.

