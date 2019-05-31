Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Spacey lawyer says accuser deleted 'exculpatory' messages
by The Associated Press
Posted May 31, 2019 3:34 pm EDT
NANTUCKET, Mass. — Kevin Spacey’s attorney is accusing the man who says the actor groped him at a Nantucket bar in 2016 of deleting “exculpatory” text messages.
Defence attorney Alan Jackson says in court documents filed Friday that Spacey’s accuser went “to great lengths to remove text messages that he believes did not fit his narrative.”
Jackson wants the court to order prosecutors to hand over a “complete and unaltered” forensic copy of the accuser’s cellphone.
Spacey’s lawyer is also seeking any communications about the case made by a top prosecutor in the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office who disclosed that his sister is friends with the accuser’s mother.
An email seeking comment was sent Friday to a spokeswoman the prosecutors’ office. An attorney for Spacey’s accuser declined to comment.
A hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday.
The Associated Press
