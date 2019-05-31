Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Searchers going to Arkansas to look for missing Texas girl
by Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press
Posted May 31, 2019 3:00 pm EDT
HOUSTON — Searchers are headed to Arkansas to look for a missing 4-year-old Texas girl after a community activist said the man arrested in connection with her disappearance confessed he disposed of her body there.
Tim Miller, director of Texas EquuSearch, says his group will fly to Arkansas on Friday afternoon to search for Maleah Davis’ body. Miller declined to say where in Arkansas he was going.
Quanell X, a local civil rights activist, says he spoke on Friday in jail with Derion Vence, the ex-fiance of Maleah’s mother, who had claimed Maleah was taken by a group of men May 4.
Quanell X says Vence confessed he dumped the Houston girl’s body in Arkansas. Quanell X declined to comment on what happened to Maleah.
Houston police declined comment.
Juan A. Lozano, The Associated Press
