Omaha pursues $15M project to upgrade Glenn Cunningham Lake
by The Associated Press
Posted May 31, 2019 1:33 pm EDT
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha will soon begin a $15 million project to develop a northwestern lake area with new trails and a campground to park more recreational vehicles.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that Mayor Jean Stothert and other city officials announced the plans to upgrade Glenn Cunningham Lake on Thursday. The project calls for 10 miles (16 kilometres) of trails and 42 new RV pads.
Omaha Parks and Recreation Director Brooks Bench says construction will begin later this summer and wrap up in fall 2020.
Officials say anonymous private donors are helping the city make the improvements to the 337-acre (136-hectare) lake and surrounding park that’s been closed since April. The area has been closed to allow the lake to be drained to eliminate two invasive species, zebra mussel and common carp.
___
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com
The Associated Press
