Museum gets massive, century-old steam engine running again
by The Associated Press
Posted May 31, 2019 11:37 am EDT
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A century-old steam engine has been put on display at the National Museum of Industrial History after workers got it running again for the first time in nearly four decades.
The 115-ton Corliss engine once pumped 8 million gallons of water a day for the York Water Co. in York, Pennsylvania. It’s now a showpiece attraction at the industrial history museum in Bethlehem, which has spent the last 10 years restoring it.
Museum officials began running the engine for the public for the first time on Friday and have scheduled a variety of special programs throughout the weekend.
Museum historian Mike Piersa says the steam engine is the most powerful of its kind in the country and one of only four that work.
