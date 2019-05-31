Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Milwaukee mulls $400K offer to Bucks player to settle suit
by The Associated Press
Posted May 31, 2019 4:54 pm EDT
FILE - In this April 10, 2019, file photo, Milwaukee Bucks' Sterling Brown prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Milwaukee. The city of Milwaukee wants to offer Bucks guard Sterling Brown $400,000 to settle his lawsuit alleging that police used excessive force when they used a stun gun to arrest him over a parking violation. The Journal Sentinel reports that the city's Common Council has scheduled a June 10 vote on whether to extend the offer. City attorneys are asking officials to authorize it. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash, File)
MILWAUKEE — The attorney for Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown says police officers have testified under oath in a lawsuit that they violated his civil rights when they used a stun gun to arrest him over a parking violation.
The comments Friday from attorney Mark Thomsen came in response to a report from The Journal Sentinel saying the city’s attorneys want to offer Brown $400,000 to settle the lawsuit he filed last year. Thomsen says he has not discussed the offer with Brown.
Brown illegally parked in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens on Jan. 26, 2018, and was talking with a group of officers while waiting for his citation when the situation escalated. Officers took him down and used a stun gun because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets, as ordered.