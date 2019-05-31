Loading articles...

Los 10 primeros en la Liga Nacional

J VB C H PROM.

Bellinger LAD 55 199 50 75 .377

Bell Pit 55 211 42 72 .341

Arenado Col 54 220 44 74 .336

McNeil NYM 46 165 20 55 .333

Rendon Was 42 153 41 49 .320

Dahl Col 46 166 27 53 .319

Yelich Mil 50 179 44 56 .313

DPeralta Ari 46 191 28 59 .309

Freeman Atl 55 214 39 66 .308

JBaez ChC 53 218 37 67 .307

Jonrones=

Yelich, Milwaukee, 21; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 20; Alonso, New York, 19; Bell, Pittsburgh, 18; Dietrich, Cincinnati, 17; Pederson, Los Angeles, 16; Ozuna, San Luis, 16; 4 tied at 15.

Carreras Producidas=

Bellinger, Los Angeles, 52; Bell, Pittsburgh, 51; Ozuna, San Luis, 49; Arenado, Colorado, 47; Escobar, Arizona, 45; Yelich, Milwaukee, 45; Alonso, New York, 43; Hoskins, Filadelfia, 42; Rizzo, Chicago, 42; Harper, Filadelfia, 41.

Pitcheo=

Ryu, Los Angeles, 8-1; Woodruff, Milwaukee, 7-1; Fried, Atlanta, 7-3; Nola, Filadelfia, 6-0; Maeda, Los Angeles, 6-2; Greinke, Arizona, 6-2; Davies, Milwaukee, 5-0; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-0; 3 tied at 5-1.

Por The Associated Press, The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.