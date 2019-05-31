Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

Loading articles...

NEW YORK — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of June 3.

CrowdStrike – Sunnyvale, Calif., 18 million shares, priced $19-$23, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CRWD. Business: Provides cloud-native endpoint security software for large enterprises.

Mohawk Group Holdings – New York, 3.3 million shares, priced $14-$16, managed by Roth Capital/A.G.P. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MWK. Business: Sells consumer products based on market data gathered using its AI platform.

Revolve Group – Cerritos, Calif., 11.8 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by Morgan Stanley/Credit Suisse. Proposed NYSE symbol RVLV. Business: Online women’s fashion retailer with over 500 brands.

