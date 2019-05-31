Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Indonesia parades 5 foreigners arrested for drugs on Bali
by The Associated Press
Posted May 31, 2019 3:29 am EDT
Police officers show evidence escort as they parade foreign nationals arrested for selling drugs during a press conference at the regional police headquarters in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, Friday, May 31, 2019. Police on the resort island have arrested an American, two Spaniards and two Russians for selling cocaine on the island. (AP Photo)
DENPASAR, Indonesia — Indonesian police in Bali have arrested an American, two Spaniards and two Russians for selling cocaine on the island.
Police paraded the three men and two women at a press conference on Friday.
Denpasar police chief Ruddi Setiawan said the first arrest was on May 20 when a 33-year-old Russian man was caught negotiating cocaine sales to foreign tourists by phone.
Indonesia has strict drug laws and dozens of convicted smugglers are on death row. Its last executions were in July 2016, when an Indonesian and three foreigners were killed by firing squad.