Housing advocates head to Queen's Park for Day of Action over Bill 108

Housing advocates are headed to Queen’s Park on Friday – fighting against a bill that some say caters to wealthy developers, at the expense of communities city-wide.

As it stands right now, developers are required to set aside funds to help build greenspace around a new housing project depending on its size.

However, but Bill 108 looks to scale back some of those environmental protections.

City councillors Josh Matlow, Gord Perks and Kristyn Wong-Tam will be kicking off a day of action at Queen’s Park at 10 a.m., releasing an open letter signed by hundreds of Ontario leaders that urges the Ford government to reconsider the changes.

Bill 108 is scheduled for a third reading in the legislature next week.