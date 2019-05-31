Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Honduran protesters set fire at entrance to US embassy
by The Associated Press
Posted May 31, 2019 4:50 pm EDT
A tire fire started by protesters burns the main entrance into the U.S. Embassy during a protest against the government of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Friday, May 31, 2019. Protesters are demanding the government revoke decrees that they say would lead to massive, uncompensated layoffs of public employees and the privatization of state hospitals. (AP Photo/Elmer Martinez)
MEXICO CITY — Protesters who have been filling the streets of Honduras’ capital for three weeks have set fire to a pile of tires placed at the front door of the U.S. Embassy.
At least a half-dozen burning tires sent up a large plume of dark smoke at the embassy Friday. Masked protesters appeared to start the fire unimpeded before Honduran soldiers moved in with fire extinguishers.
The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The incident occurred a day after the U.S. Embassy urged protesters to avoid violence.
At least 25 people were injured Thursday after police broke up protests by thousands of teachers and medical workers who fear recent presidential decrees could lead to massive layoffs. The government has said no one will be let go.