Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Frank Lucas, druglord portrayed in 'American Gangster,' dies
by Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press
Posted May 31, 2019 10:01 pm EDT
FILE - This Nov. 2, 2007 file photo shows Frank Lucas, the man Denzel Washington portrayed in the film "American Gangster," in New York. The Harlem drug kingpin whose life became the basis for the 2007 movie “American Gangster” has died. Frank Lucas was 88. His nephew Aldwan Lassiter confirms Lucas died Thursday, May 30, 2019 in New Jersey, where he had lived for years. (AP Photo/Jim Cooper, File)
NEW YORK — The former Harlem drug kingpin whose life became the basis for the 2007 movie “American Gangster” has died. Frank Lucas was 88.
His nephew Aldwan Lassiter says Lucas died Thursday in New Jersey, where he’d lived for years.
Lucas became a major heroin dealer before being convicted in 1975 and sentenced to decades in prison. He turned informant and was released after about five years.
His story inspired the Ridley Scott-directed “American Gangster,” which starred Denzel Washington as Lucas.
The movie got awards buzz but also brought scrutiny of dubious claims in Lucas’ legend, particularly a portrayal of him smuggling drugs in U.S. soldiers’ caskets during the Vietnam War.
As for Lucas’ unquestioned role in supplying potent heroin, he said in 2007 that he regretted doing “some terrible things.”