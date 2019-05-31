Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ford Fest to take place June 22 in Markham
by News Staff
Posted May 31, 2019 4:51 pm EDT
Last Updated May 31, 2019 at 4:52 pm EDT
The crowd at Ford Fest in Vaughan on Sept. 22, 2018. CITYNEWS/Tina Yazdani
For the second year straight, Doug Ford is taking his annual family barbecue on the road.
Ford Fest will be held at the Markham Fairgrounds on June 22nd.
In an email sent out by the PC party, Premier Ford describes it as Ontario’s largest family barbecue.
He’s asking people to register in advance to get people through the gates faster and guarantee them a spot.
Last year, the event was held in Vaughan.
Ford Fest started more than 20 years ago in Ford’s mother’s backyard in Etobicoke, but now draws thousands.
