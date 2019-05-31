Ford Fest to take place June 22 in Markham

For the second year straight, Doug Ford is taking his annual family barbecue on the road.

Ford Fest will be held at the Markham Fairgrounds on June 22nd.

In an email sent out by the PC party, Premier Ford describes it as Ontario’s largest family barbecue.

He’s asking people to register in advance to get people through the gates faster and guarantee them a spot.

Last year, the event was held in Vaughan.

Ford Fest started more than 20 years ago in Ford’s mother’s backyard in Etobicoke, but now draws thousands.