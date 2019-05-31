Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
D-Day symbol of American-French friendship under strain
by The Associated Press
Posted May 31, 2019 6:26 am EDT
FILE In this May 2, 1944 file photo, World War II U.S. Brigadier General Theodore Roosevelt, left, speaks with Associated Press war correspondent Russell Landstrom. Roosevelt directed troops at Utah Beach during the Normandy landings in June 1944. President Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will next week honor the dwindling number of veterans of the D-Day landing that turned World War II amid plenty of signs the bonds of friendship are under strain. The United States has had a special bond with France throughout its history and especially during two world wars over the past century when even future presidents and sons of presidents risked their lives for the freedom of a friendly nation. (AP Photo, File)
COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France — Two sons of former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt are buried in Normandy, symbols of the American drive to fight for Europe’s freedom and trans-Atlantic commitment that many tens of thousands have died for.
Next week, to mark 75 years since the D-Day invasion, U.S. President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will visit the cemetery where the Roosevelt sons are buried and honour D-Day veterans and the fallen near to Omaha Beach.
The Trump administration, however, has little of the Roosevelts’ Atlanticist spirit. And the commemoration ceremonies are a reminder of today’s tensions.
Trump has slapped tariffs on EU goods, pulled the U.S. out of the EU-boosted Paris Climate Accord and the Iran nuclear deal and suggested he might be willing to pull the U.S. out of NATO if Europeans don’t significantly up their defence spending.