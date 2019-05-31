Loading articles...

Canadian economy grew at 0.4 per cent annual pace in Q1

Diana Pereira, 680News and CityNews
Statistics Canada's offices at Tunny's Pasture in Ottawa are shown on Friday, March 8, 2019. Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade deficit shrank in March as exports rose faster than imports. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Statistics Canada says the economy grew at an annualized rate of 0.4 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

Economists had expected growth at an annualized rate of 0.7 per cent for the first quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

John666

Well so long as it was growth supporting aboriginal rights, gender equity, and diversity, everything is okay from Twinkle Toes’ perspective….

May 31, 2019 at 8:51 am
Harveye

Our PM’s plan is working.

May 31, 2019 at 8:52 am
