Agency: Incomplete cross-border tunnel discovered in Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. — The U.S. Border Patrol says its agents and Mexican federal police discovered an incomplete cross-border tunnel under a parking lot in Nogales.

The Border Patrol said Friday the tunnel found Wednesday was connected to a storm drain that runs into the United States from Mexico.

According to a Border Patrol statement, the tunnel was found during a sweep to help prevent illegal movement of contraband and people across the border.

The statement said the tunnel extended 12 feet (4 metres) into the United States and 5 feet (1.5 metres) into Mexico.

The statement said digging and cutting tools were found but no immediate arrest was made.

It said authorities would monitor and continue to inspect the tunnel until it is “secured and remediated.”

The Associated Press