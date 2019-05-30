Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Visa expands women's soccer effort ahead of World Cup
by The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2019 7:01 am EDT
SAN FRANCISCO — Visa will be the presenting sponsor of the player of the match award at the Women’s World Cup in France, agreed to a five-year sponsorship with the U.S. Soccer Federation and is launching a campaign with outspoken American star Megan Rapinoe.
The company, a FIFA sponsor since replacing MasterCard in 2007, announced its plans Thursday, eight days before the start of the premier tournament in women’s soccer.
Its global advertising campaign “One Moment Can Change the Game” centres on elevating female athletes. Visa’s new U.S. ad features Mallory Pugh, Becky Sauerbrunn, Rose Lavelle, Jessica McDonald, Abby Dahlkemper and Adrianna Franch.
Among the international athletes working with Visa are Christine Sinclair (Canada); Lucy Bronze, Fran Kirby and Nikita Parris (England); Eugenie Le Sommer (France); Dzsenifer Marozsán (Germany); Laura Giuliani (Italy); Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway); Alexia Putellas (Spain); and Kosovare Asllani (Sweden).
Visa also will be the presenting sponsor of the SheBelieves Cup, an annual tournament in the U.S. that started in 2016.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports