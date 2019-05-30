University to close classroom where fatal shooting occurred

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina university chancellor says the school will not use the classroom where a gunman opened fire in April, killing two students and wounding four others.

UNC Charlotte Chancellor Philip Dubois said in an email sent to students Thursday that the room in the Kennedy Building won’t be used for any purpose during the upcoming academic year. Dubois said he will await a report from a commission formed in the wake of the shooting to determine if the space will be used in the future.

Police have charged 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell, a former student at the school, with two counts of first-degree murder, four counts of first-degree attempted murder and other offences in the April 30 shooting. The shootings occurred on the school’s last day of classes.

The Associated Press