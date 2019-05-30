Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
UN extends arms embargo, sanctions against South Sudan
by The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2019 1:25 pm EDT
The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution extending an arms embargo and other sanctions against South Sudan over objections from African nations, Russia and China that that the measures won’t help promote peace.
The U.S.-sponsored resolution received 10 “yes” votes and five abstentions from South Africa, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Russia and China.
A fragile peace deal to end a five-year civil war that killed nearly 400,000 people was signed in September, but key elements have yet to be put in place.
Acting U.S. Ambassador Jonathan Cohen expressed disappointment at the lack of African support for the sanctions renewal but said “if there is to be any chance for lasting peace in South Sudan we must stop the flow of weapons used to fuel conflict and terrorize civilians.”
