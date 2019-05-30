TPH warns public to protect themselves against West Nile virus

With the arrival of warmer weather, Toronto Public Health is reminding people mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus will likely be present in the city.

“While we receive reports of West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes each year, the overall risk of becoming infected in Toronto is still considered low,” said Dr. Eileen de Villa in a news release Thursday. “I encourage our residents and visitors to continue to enjoy the outdoors but to take steps, especially among our seniors, to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to watch out for signs or symptoms of West Nile Virus infection.”

Public health recommends people wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors. They also said to use insect repellent and make sure your home has tight-fitting screens on windows and doors.

Four out of five people who are infected don’t show any symptoms of the disease, however the chances of becoming severely ill is greater in seniors and those with weakened immune systems, the agency said.

Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands, public health said.

Further information about West Nile virus can be found on public health’s website.