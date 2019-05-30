Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
TPH warns public to protect themselves against West Nile virus
by News Staff
Posted May 30, 2019 4:35 pm EDT
File photo of a mosquito. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/James Gathany
With the arrival of warmer weather, Toronto Public Health is reminding people mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus will likely be present in the city.
“While we receive reports of West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes each year, the overall risk of becoming infected in Toronto is still considered low,” said Dr. Eileen de Villa in a news release Thursday. “I encourage our residents and visitors to continue to enjoy the outdoors but to take steps, especially among our seniors, to protect themselves from mosquito bites and to watch out for signs or symptoms of West Nile Virus infection.”
Public health recommends people wear light-coloured, long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors. They also said to use insect repellent and make sure your home has tight-fitting screens on windows and doors.
Four out of five people who are infected don’t show any symptoms of the disease, however the chances of becoming severely ill is greater in seniors and those with weakened immune systems, the agency said.
Symptoms of West Nile include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands, public health said.
The West Nile virus is akways in the city deluding the warmer monthes. People should kniw this. It’s like saying “Use precautions there’s frostbite in the city in January”