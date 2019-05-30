The Latest: Mexico calls new US tariffs a serious matter

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s announcement on a new tariff for Mexican imports in response to heavy flow of migrants (all times local):

9:20 p.m.

The Mexican undersecretary for North America is calling new tariffs on Mexican goods announced by U.S. President Donald Trump a matter that is “most serious.”

Jesus Seade (say-AH’-day), the trade negotiator for Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrader, said Thursday in a news conference that if the tariffs come to pass, “we should respond in a forceful way.” But he said right now that it is important to find out whether these tariffs are “really on the table.”

He says if Trump is serious, the move is bad for “two countries that are trying to arrive at a marvelous free trade treaty, the best in history, according to President Trump.”

Seade lobbied for first finding find out “what is being talked about here.”

___

7:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he is slapping a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports to pressure the country to do more to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.

The tariff is effective June 10. The president says the percentage will gradually increase “until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied.”

Trump made the announcement by tweet after telling reporters earlier Thursday that he was planning “a major statement” that would be his “biggest” so far on the border.

Trump has accused the Mexican government of failing to do enough to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants who have been flowing to the U.S in search of asylum from countries including El Salvador, Honduras and Gautama.

It’s unclear how this will impact the new United States-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

The Associated Press