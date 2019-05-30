Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Taiwan's military trains for a Chinese invasion on the beach
by The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2019 2:12 am EDT
The first team of Taiwan artillerywomen poses for the press during the annual Han Kuang exercises in Pingtung County, Southern Taiwan, Thursday, May 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
FANGSHAN, Taiwan — Taiwanese tanks and soldiers have fired at simulated Chinese forces in an anti-invasion drill on the island’s coast.
The live-fire drill on Thursday at a beach in southern Taiwan is part of an ongoing annual exercise designed to showcase the military’s capabilities and resolve to repel an attack from across the Taiwan Strait.
China claims the self-governing island as its territory. Taiwan split from China amid a civil war in 1949.
The simulated response to a Chinese landing included assault helicopters, fighter jets and missiles launched at targets in the sea.
The Defence Ministry said the joint army-navy-air force operation tested the island’s combat readiness in the face of the Chinese military threat.