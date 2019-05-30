Sudan protesters threaten military with civil disobedience

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan’s protesters are threatening a civil disobedience campaign if the ruling military refuses to hand over power to civilians.

The threat comes after a two-day strike meant to pressure the military showed no tangible effects.

The coalition representing the protesters and opposition groups — known as Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change — claims the strike was a success.

It also chastised the security forces for intimidating the strikers by firing warning shots. Gunfire killed a female street vendor late on Wednesday.

Saddiq Farouk, head of the Sudanese Professional Association that’s been behind the protests that drove longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir from power last month, said the military’s stand would lead to “more escalation.”

Negotiations between the protesters and the military about the handover of power have stalled.

The Associated Press