Soggy fields leave Midwestern farmers with few good answers
by Scott McFetridge, The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2019 1:28 pm EDT
In this May 29, 2019 photo, a field is flooded by waters from the Missouri River, in Bellevue, Neb. Thousands of Midwest farmers are trying to make decisions as they endure a spring like no other. It started with a continuation of poor prices for corn and soybeans that fell even further as tariffs imposed by the U.S. and China ratcheted higher. Next came flooding from melting snow followed by day after day of torrential rains that made planting impossible or flooded fields where plants were just starting to emerge. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
DES MOINES, Iowa — Midwestern farmers are enduring a spring like no other and are facing difficult choices in the coming weeks.
Most of the nation’s corn and soybeans are grown in the Midwest, and the region’s farmers have struggled for years with low prices, which got even worse due to a trade dispute between the U.S. and China.
This spring’s seemingly endless storms have compounded their problems, keeping many farmers from being able to plant their crops.
President Donald Trump promised $16 billion in aid, but that has added to farmers’ confusion about how to approach this strange spring because details about the payments won’t be released until later.
Jeff Jorgenson, a farmer from southwestern Iowa, says these weighty decisions are on his mind “24 hours a day.”