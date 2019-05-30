Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Raptors ticket auction to benefit family of hit-and-run victim surpasses $10K
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2019 7:05 am EDT
TORONTO — The company that owns the Toronto Raptors says the price of a pair of tickets being auctioned off to support an employee whose son was the victim of a hit and run has surpassed $10,000.
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment says a local entrepreneur put up the five-figure bid for the tickets to Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which are being sold online to benefit the Chowdhury family.
Four-year-old Radiul Chowdhury was critically injured when he was struck by a motorcycle in the city’s east end Sunday afternoon. The boy’s father, Ruhul Chowdhury, works for MLSE.
The company says all the money raised from the auction, which began Tuesday night and closes at noon, will be directly donated to the Chowdhury family.
In an update Wednesday evening, MLSE says Paramount Fine Foods CEO Mohamad Fakih has pledged to donate his $10,000 bid even if he doesn’t win the auction.
Toronto police say a 31-year-old man is in custody and facing several charges in Sunday’s collision, and they’re still looking for a female suspect.
The Canadian Press
