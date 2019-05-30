Raptors playoff ticket auction raises $20K for family of hit and run victim

The company that owns the Toronto Raptors says an auction of NBA playoff tickets to support an employee whose son was the victim of a hit and run raised more than $20,000.

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment says the winning bid for the tickets was $10,500 and that Paramount Fine Foods CEO Mohamad Fakih pledged to donate his five-figure bid despite losing out on the much sought after tickets to Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

“A huge thank you to the highest bidder and to @mohamadfakih8 for donating an additional $10,000 as part of his challenge,” MLSE tweeted out Thursday night.

The auction was to benefit the Chowdhury family after four-year-old Radiul Chowdhury was critically injured when he was struck by a motorcycle in the city’s east end Sunday afternoon. The boy’s father, Ruhul Chowdhury, works for MLSE.

The boy remains in critical condition at The Hospital for Sick Children.

Toronto police say a 31-year-old man is in custody and facing several charges in Sunday’s collision and a 32-year-old woman, who was a passenger, turned herself into police on Thursday and is also facing charges.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report