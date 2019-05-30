Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Procurement minister defends rule change for F-35 as necessary for competition
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2019 3:03 pm EDT
The Trudeau government's plan to loosen federal procurement rules for the F-35 stealth fighter is sparking warnings from other fighter-jet makers that it will ultimately hurt Canada. F-35B aircraft pass on a runway after landing at the Akrotiri Royal air forces base near city of Limassol, Cyprus, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Petros Karadjias, Pool
OTTAWA — Federal procurement minister Carla Qualtrough is defending the government’s plan to loosen procurement rules for the F-35 in the face of questions and concerns from companies that make competing fighter jets.
The plan involves lifting a requirement that companies commit to putting some of their contract money back into Canadian industry if they win competitions to supply defence equipment.
The proposal follows U.S. complaints that the demand violated an agreement that Canada signed in 2006 to become a partner country in the development of the F-35.
Speaking at the annual Cansec arms-trade show, Qualtrough says ensuring a fair and open competition among all the players has proven extremely complicated.
And while bidders will not be required to legally commit to reinvesting back into Canada, she says they will need to show a credible plan for how Canadian industry will benefit from the purchase.
Fighter-jet makers Boeing and Saab voiced concerns Wednesday about the new rules, saying the previous approach worked well for Canada’s taxpayers and its aerospace industry.