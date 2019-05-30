Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police: Texas officers kill man who fired while running off
by The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2019 7:28 pm EDT
AMARILLO, Texas — Police say Amarillo officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man suspected of earlier shootings after he opened fire on them.
A city police spokesman says officers had been looking for Isaac Ray Ruiz after he shot at people Tuesday evening, seemingly at random, without injuring anyone.
Cpl. Jeb Hilton says police pulled a car over Wednesday with Ray and two other people inside. Hilton says Ray shot at the officers as he ran from the car and they returned fire, hitting him. Ray was pronounced dead at the scene. The police weren’t hurt.
Three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid leave. It is being investigated by Amarillo’s special crimes unit and the Texas Rangers.
Police recovered a handgun from the scene that they say was reported stolen in 2017.
The Associated Press
