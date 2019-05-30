Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police confirm missing Utah girl's body has been found
by The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2019 6:58 pm EDT
FILE - In this Saturday, May 25, 2019 booking photo provided by Cache County Sheriff's Office shows Alex Whipple. Whipple, the uncle of a missing 5-year-old Utah girl has been charged with murder as a search for the child stretches into a fifth day. Logan Police Chief Gary Jensen said Wednesday, May 29, 2019, that even though the body of Elizabeth "Lizzy" Shelley has not been found, her blood was located on a watch and a sweat shirt of her uncle, 21-year-old Whipple. (Cache County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah police say they have confirmed a body found after a five-day search is that of a 5-year-old girl taken from her home and killed by her uncle.
Logan Police said Thursday Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley’s remains were found in a heavily wooded area less than a block from her home.
Police have said the girl’s 21-year-old uncle Alex Whipple gave his lawyer a map of where the body was hidden in exchange for a promise that prosecutors would not pursue the death penalty.
Whipple has been charged with aggravated murder, child kidnapping and other counts. Prosecutors say he killed her Saturday after spending the night at his sister’s house.
Whipple’s lawyer Shannon Demler has said his client did something inexcusable but wants the family find closure.