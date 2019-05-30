Loading articles...

Passenger killed, driver injured in crash in east Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A woman died Thursday in a traffic crash on Anchorage’s east side.

Anchorage police say the woman was a passenger in a car that collided shortly before 3 p.m. with a sport utility vehicle at Debarr Road and Edward Street.

The woman died at the scene. Her name was not immediately released.

The man driving the car was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash killed a dog in the car.

A man driving the SUV was not injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Associated Press

