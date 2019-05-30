Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
NY teacher on leave after complaints of mock slave auction
by The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2019 4:41 pm EDT
WATERTOWN, N.Y. — A fourth-grade teacher in a northern New York school district has been placed on administrative leave after being accused of having white students bid on black classmates during a mock slave auction.
The mother of one of the black students tells WWNY the incident happened Tuesday at North Elementary School in the Watertown City School District.
A statement from the school district said the teacher had been placed on leave during a district investigation launched after parents complained she had “exercised poor judgment in teaching a recent lesson.”
A fifth-grade teacher at a private school in Westchester County was fired in March after parents complained she held mock “slave auctions .” The Chapel School in Bronxville agreed to hire a diversity officer after the state attorney general’s office investigated.