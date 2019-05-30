Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man accused of standoff, trooper's shooting indicted
by The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2019 5:34 pm EDT
MCKINNEY, Texas — A man accused of shooting a Texas state trooper while fleeing a suburban Dallas traffic stop has been indicted on multiple counts that could, if he’s convicted, send him to prison for life.
A Collin County grand jury returned a seven-count indictment Tuesday against 42-year-old Bryan Matthew Cahill, charging him with four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant with a deadly weapon. The indictment also charges him with assorted other aggravated assault counts and evading arrest.
Police say the March 29 incident began when a state trooper tried to stop Cahill for a traffic violation. Instead, Cahill drove to his Frisco apartment complex, shooting the trooper in the leg while fleeing to his apartment.
A 15-hour standoff ensued before Cahill surrendered. He’s jailed on $3.05 million bond.
The Associated Press
