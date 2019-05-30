Malaysia PM says global garbage trade 'grossly unfair'

TOKYO — Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says the practice of advanced countries such as the U.S., Canada and Japan sending their non-recyclable waste to poorer countries is “grossly unfair” and should stop.

His comments in Tokyo on Thursday came days after his government announced plans to return thousands of tons of imported plastic waste back to where it came from.

Mahathir said: “It is grossly unfair for rich countries to send their waste to poor countries simply because poor countries have no choice and maybe it contributes a little to their economy.”

China banned the import of plastic waste last year, leading several Southeast Asian nations to become new targets.

The Philippines said last week it would ship back dozens of containers of garbage it says Canada illegally sent in 2013-2014.

