Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Lawyer: Activist on trial showed 'kindness' helping migrants
by The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2019 4:27 pm EDT
In this 2018 photo, Mark Warren and his wife Pam Warren talk about their son, Scott Daniel Warren, after Scott appeared in federal district court on a hearing to dismiss felony charges for harboring undocumented immigrants, in Tucson, Ariz. Scott Warren, a border activist charged with helping a pair of migrants with water, food and lodging, is set to go on trial on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in U.S. court in Arizona. (Ernesto Portillo Jr./Arizona Daily Star via AP)
TUCSON, Ariz. — A lawyer for a border activist being tried in federal court in Arizona says his client was just trying to be kind by helping two migrants with water, food and lodging last year.
But prosecutors said they have evidence 36-year-old Scott Daniel Warren conspired to harbour the migrants.
The prosecutors also say the migrants were not in distress when arrived at a privately-owned building used to provide aid to immigrants who crossed the desert from Mexico into Arizona.
The Arizona Daily Star reports defence attorney Greg Kuykendall said in his opening statement Wednesday that prosecutors must prove Warren intended to break the law to be found guilty of harbouring migrants and conspiring to transport and harbour the two immigrant men found with him who were in the U.S. illegally.