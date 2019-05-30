Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Laurentian raises dividend, reports second-quarter profit down from year ago
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 30, 2019 1:26 pm EDT
The Banque Laurentienne or Laurentian Bank logo is seen in Montreal on June 21, 2016. Laurentian Bank Financial Group raised its dividend by penny as it reported a second-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as took a hit from severance and other restructuring charges. The bank says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 66 cents per share. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL — Laurentian Bank Financial Group raised its quarterly dividend by penny as it reported a lower second-quarter profit compared with a year ago as took a hit from severance and other restructuring charges.
The bank says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 66 cents per share.
The increased payment to shareholders came as Laurentian says it earned $43.3 million or 95 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30. The bank earned $59.2 million or $1.34 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.
Provisions for credit losses amounted to $9.2 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared with $9.5 million for the second quarter of 2018.
On an adjusted basis, Laurentian says it earned $48.7 million or $1.08 per share in its most recent quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $64.6 million or $1.47 per diluted share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.07 per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.